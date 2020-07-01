Omah Lay is Apple Music debut Africa Rising feature artiste

Fast-rising singer Omah Lay is garnering lots of traction with his music as he becomes Apple Music Africa Rising artist.

Music streaming giants Apple Music has introduced a new programme to showcase new buzzing artistes in Africa. The programme launched recently and singer Omah Lay became the first beneficiary of the programme.

Bagging his feature as Apple Music Africa Rising artist comes a few weeks after he was the poster boy for Africa Now radio show on Apple Music.

His feature has been captured by the Billboard, CNN and other American media outlets.

The ‘Bad Influence’ singer took to his social media page to celebrate his latest feat.