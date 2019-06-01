Rema Transfers Management of his Social Media Handles

Mavin singer, REMA.

Mavin’s rave kid, Rema, has transferred the management of his social media accounts till further notice.

He made the announcement via Twitter while announcing “Jonzing World Team” as the new managers.

“The Jonzing World Team is officially taking control of all social media accounts of @heisrema this will last for a while till REMA returns.

“Do kindly henceforth direct all messages to @thejonzingworld for prompt response, REMA send his regards to all his Ravers,” he wrote.

Recently, the Dumebi singer made BET’s nominee list under the “Viewers Choice: Best New International Act”. However, he lost the award to Zimbabwe’s Sha Sha.