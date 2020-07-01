Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Kizz Daniel – Ada
Following the release of the King of Love album, Nigerian Afro-soul maestro, and pop sensation Kizz Daniel has released the video translation to the forerunning song ADA.
The TG Omori masterpiece carries all with it the appeal of a vintage set and gives its nostalgic yet colorful feel.
Watch and share.
