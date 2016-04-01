Orezi Takes Music Hiatus To Re-strategize
Esegine Allen better known as Orezi has decided to take a break from making music to re-strategize and come back better.
The singer who is best known for hits like ‘Rihanna’, ‘Ogede’ etc put up a notice recently to inform his fans of his desire to take a break.
As seen on Instagram, Orezi said he want to figure out why things are not working out as planned. He also added that this should help him cook up better content and strategy so everything would make sense.
He also employed the fans to say a prayer for him as he sits back to relax, refocus and come back better.
