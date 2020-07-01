Check Out Runtown’s Sudanese Super Model Girlfriend
- 3 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Singer Runtown is flaunting his new relationship with Sudanese-Australian model on social media. The ‘Mad Over You’ crooner wants everyone to know he is head over heels in love with his new lady.
Recently, the singer shared a lovely clip of his new girlfriend on his Instagram story as his girl did the same on her Instagram page.
Runtown’s girlfriend is the 20-year-old Sudanese-Australian model, Adut Akech. The Sudanese model made her her fashion week runway debut as an exclusive in the Saint Laurent S/S 17 show and has worked with other top fashion brands since then.
The news of Runtown and Akech dating means, the ‘Lagos to Kampala’ hit maker has moved on from his babymama Selena Leath who had his son Zamar.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles