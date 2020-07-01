Check Out Runtown’s Sudanese Super Model Girlfriend

Singer Runtown is flaunting his new relationship with Sudanese-Australian model on social media. The ‘Mad Over You’ crooner wants everyone to know he is head over heels in love with his new lady.

Recently, the singer shared a lovely clip of his new girlfriend on his Instagram story as his girl did the same on her Instagram page.

Runtown’s girlfriend is the 20-year-old Sudanese-Australian model, Adut Akech. The Sudanese model made her her fashion week runway debut as an exclusive in the Saint Laurent S/S 17 show and has worked with other top fashion brands since then.

The news of Runtown and Akech dating means, the ‘Lagos to Kampala’ hit maker has moved on from his babymama Selena Leath who had his son Zamar.