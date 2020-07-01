Tiwa Savage – Dangerous Love
- 3 hours 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian pop diva Tiwa Savage comes through with a brand new song she titles ‘Dangerous Love’. As the name suggest ‘Dangerous Love’ has a love theme as the singer sweeps listeners away with her vocals.
As promised the Motown Records artiste would be putting out a new body of work later in the year, details coming soon.
This would be Tiwa Savage’s first song in 2020 and was produced by Cracker Mallo.
Listen and enjoy below!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles