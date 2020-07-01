Tiwa Savage – Dangerous Love

Nigerian pop diva Tiwa Savage comes through with a brand new song she titles ‘Dangerous Love’. As the name suggest ‘Dangerous Love’ has a love theme as the singer sweeps listeners away with her vocals.

As promised the Motown Records artiste would be putting out a new body of work later in the year, details coming soon.

This would be Tiwa Savage’s first song in 2020 and was produced by Cracker Mallo.

