VIDEO: WurlD – Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)
- 5 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Afrosoul singer, WurlD, has released the official music video for his infectious single titled “Wayo.“ The track is off his 2020 body of work titled “Afrosoul” EP.
“Wayo” was produced by Kel P while the video was jointly directed by Baba Agba and WurlD.
This is a follow up to his previously released tracks “Ghost Town,” and “Love Nobody.”
Enjoy the video for Wayo below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles