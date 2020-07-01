VIDEO: WurlD – Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)

Afrosoul singer, WurlD, has released the official music video for his infectious single titled “Wayo.“ The track is off his 2020 body of work titled “Afrosoul” EP.

“Wayo” was produced by Kel P while the video was jointly directed by Baba Agba and WurlD.

This is a follow up to his previously released tracks “Ghost Town,” and “Love Nobody.”

Enjoy the video for Wayo below.