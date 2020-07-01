Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ladipoe – Know You Ft. Simi
VIDEO: Ladipoe – Know You Ft. Simi
- 4 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Mavin Records rapper, Ladipoe, shares the official music video for his chart-topping single titled “Know You” featuring Simi.
The track produced by Somi Jones, and directed by Director K (DK), became Ladipoe’s first-ever number-one single on Apple Music Top 100.
Check on the video below and enjoy.
