VIDEO: Manchester United Football Stars Dance to Rema’s “Woman”
- 4 hours 12 minutes ago
Rema’s latest release “Woman,” has caught the attention of Manchester United football stars, a recent video seen online has shown.
World class midfielder, Paul Pogba and right-back defender, Eric Bailly, were seen dancing to the singers new release.
Pogba, always a vibe, in the locker room was teaching Bailly how to dance to the new hit song.
Rema recently announced he would be handing over management of his social media handle to Jonzing World Team. Although the development will be temporary, the singer said JWT will be in charge for now.
The Dumebi singer made BET’s nominee list under the “Viewers Choice: Best New International Act” but lost to Zimbabwe’s Sha Sha.
See Pogba and Bailly groove to Rema below.
