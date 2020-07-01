Naira Marley Signs New Artiste Emo Grae To Marlian Music
Naira Marley has expanded his record label Marlian Music a little more by onboarding a new artiste Emo Grae to the music imprint.
He unveiled the new artiste via his Instagram page as he welcomed him officially as a member of the Marlian Music family.
This takes the tally of artistes on Marlian Music roster to four. Already the music imprint had Zinoleesky, Fabian Blu and Mohbad.
Emo Grae is singer with influences from afro and alte genres of music. Naira Marley urged his fans to look out for the new artiste.
