Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley Signs New Artiste Emo Grae To Marlian Music
VIDEO: Sarkodie – CEO Flow ft. E-40
Music: Lar’Yea – Jélélé

Naira Marley Signs New Artiste Emo Grae To Marlian Music



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Naira Marley has expanded his record label Marlian Music a little more by onboarding a new artiste Emo Grae to the music imprint.

He unveiled the new artiste via his Instagram page as he welcomed him officially as a member of the Marlian Music family.

This takes the tally of artistes on Marlian Music roster to four. Already the music imprint had Zinoleesky, Fabian Blu and Mohbad.

Emo Grae is singer with influences from afro and alte genres of music. Naira Marley urged his fans to look out for the new artiste.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 168