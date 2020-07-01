Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Music: Lar’Yea – Jélélé
Music: Lar'Yea – Jélélé



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 28 minutes ago
Lar’Yea is a Nigerian / Ghanaian Afrobeat, Afrosoul, Afrofusion Artist currently signed on to Big Money Music (BMM). He shows his vocal depths and lyrical dexterity on this lovely debut single titled JÉLÉLÉ.

This song describes what true love should feel like when you finally meet or find the right person, it is sure to serenade your minds and thought process. Enjoy.

