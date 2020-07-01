Music: Lar’Yea – Jélélé
- 5 hours 28 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Lar’Yea is a Nigerian / Ghanaian Afrobeat, Afrosoul, Afrofusion Artist currently signed on to Big Money Music (BMM). He shows his vocal depths and lyrical dexterity on this lovely debut single titled JÉLÉLÉ.
This song describes what true love should feel like when you finally meet or find the right person, it is sure to serenade your minds and thought process. Enjoy.
DOWNLOAD HERE
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles