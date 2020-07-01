Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Magnito – Pandemic ft. Omashola, Ik Ogbonna, Descushiel
VIDEO: Magnito – Pandemic ft. Omashola, Ik Ogbonna, Descushiel
- 2 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Magnito is here with a bang! ‘Pandemic‘ featuring Omashola, Ik Ogbonna, Descushiel. Enjoy the tune, visuals, and sing along.
Watch, Share and Comment.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 171