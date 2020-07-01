Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Falz, Fuse ODG & Nandy Team up with Krizbeatz on “OGEDE”
VIDEO: Magnito – Pandemic ft. Omashola, Ik Ogbonna, Descushiel

Falz, Fuse ODG & Nandy Team up with Krizbeatz on “OGEDE”



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 35 minutes ago
The countdown begins! It’s exactly 7 days to the release of Krizbeatz’ African Time album and the super producer assembles East Africa represented by Tanzania’s Nandy and West Africa represented by Ghana’s Fuse ODG and Nigeria’s Falz for an infectious bob dubbed Ogede.

Ogede comes a week after his Teni-featured single, African Time which serves as the album’s lead. The upcoming 14-track album is a get-together of African music heavyweights as it accommodates vocal contributions from Tekno, Reekado Banks, Diamond Platnumz, Yemi Alade, Skales etc.

The African Time Album arrives on Friday, July 17. Listen to Ogede here:

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
