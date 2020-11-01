Davido Says His Icebox Chains Are Worth Wizkid’s UBA $3 Million Endorsement Money

Pop superstar Davido fondly called OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) goes bragging again about how much his chains are worth.

In case you don’t know, Davido’s customised chains are worth in millions of US dollars.

Recently, a Twitter user criticised the ‘Dami Duro’ crooner for saying ‘fvck endorsement deals’. The Twitter user insinuated that Davido was angry because he didn’t get well paying endorsement deals from multinational companies like Wizkid’s $3 million UBA deal.

The DMW boss didn’t let that slide as he unleashed on his critic.

Davido replied saying his chains and jewellery from Icebox cost about $3 million which is apparently the worth of Wizkid’s endorsement deal with UBA.

He (Davido) also tagged Icebox in the tweet to drive the message home or perhaps if anyone wanted to verify.