VIDEO: Larry Gaaga – Doubting Thomas ft. Umu Obiligbo, Davido

Music mogul Larry Gaaga premieres the official music video for ‘Doubting Thomas‘, a song featuring indigenous music duo Umu Obiligbo and Davido.

‘Doubting Thomas’ is the soundtrack for forthcoming Nollywood blockbuster ‘Rattle Snake (The Ahanna Story)’.

Larry Gaaga managed to bring several big shots from the Nigerian entertainment industry with some comedians, actors, singers having different cameo scenes.

It was shot and directed by top cinematographer Unlimited LA.

Watch Larry Gaaga – Doubting Thomas ft. Umu Obiligbo, Davido video below.

[embedded content]

