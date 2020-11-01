Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Drake Is Currently Enjoying Oxlade’s Tune ‘Away’ On IG

Canadian rapper and Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is stuck on a Nigerian song ‘Away’ by Oxlade.

Yes, at the moment global music icon Drake is loving Oxlade’s song ‘Away’ and has shown it to the world.

The ‘One Dance’ crooner shares the song on his Instagram story to millions of his fans.

Several months after release, Oxlade’s Tune is still garnering lots of interest across the globe. ‘Away’ is the lead single from the ‘Oxygene’ EP released in May.

An excited Oxlade’s reposted Drake’s Instagram story which is an obvious endorsement of the track.

