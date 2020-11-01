Davido ft. Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground [LEAK]
- 7 hours 52 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Just as we await ‘A Better Time‘ album, here is ‘Holy Ground‘ a song by Davido featuring American rap queen Nicki Minaj.
Before now Davido had announced he has a record with Nicki Minaj on the ‘A Better Time‘ album. What we have here is the a leaked version of ‘Holy Ground’, which hit the internet some hours ago.
‘Holy Ground’ was produced by DMW hitmaker SperoachBeatz.
Listen & enjoy Davido ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Holy Ground’ below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles