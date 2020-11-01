Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Davido ft. Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground [LEAK]
Davido ft. Nicki Minaj – Holy Ground [LEAK]



Just as we await ‘A Better Time‘ album, here is ‘Holy Ground‘ a song by Davido featuring American rap queen Nicki Minaj.

Before now Davido had announced he has a record with Nicki Minaj on the ‘A Better Time‘ album. What we have here is the a leaked version of ‘Holy Ground’, which hit the internet some hours ago.

‘Holy Ground’ was produced by DMW hitmaker SperoachBeatz.

Listen & enjoy Davido ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Holy Ground’ below.

