STREAM ALBUM: Folabi Nuel – HUNGER (From Our Heart to Yours)

Hunger - From Our Heart to Yours (Live)

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled” (Matthew 5:6)

Do you remember the famous story about Jesus and the woman at the well? The conversation between the Samaritan woman and Jesus was mainly about satisfaction or in this case, the quenching of thirst. We realize that true satisfaction comes from the pursuit of Christ. In the pursuit of Him and in the revelation of Him, we end up wanting more of Him…

I carefully wrote and created a project called “Hunger” which is centered around this theme and my own personal journey in the pursuit of Christ. It took 2 years to build this project and my prayer is that as you listen to every song, watch every video, you experience a desire for more and more of Abba.

Enjoy below.