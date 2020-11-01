Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Bracket – African Woman
VIDEO: Bracket – African Woman



The new single celebrates African women all over the world.

 The track was Emmyz Beats, mixed and mastered by Jaysynths Beatz, while the video was directed by Dr Nell.

[embedded content]

