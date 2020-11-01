Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Larry Gaaga ft Umu Obiligbo & Davido – Doubting Thomas
Larry Gaaga x Umu Obiligbo x Davido – Doubting Thomas

This is not just a soundtrack. This is not just a movie. This is a fusion of minds, talent, and passion to create a sound that tells a story and paints a picture that will last a lifetime!

Watch the Official Video of “DOUBTING THOMAS” by Larry Gaaga featuring Heavy Weight Music Duo Umu Obiligo and multiple award-winning act Davido.

Visual direction by Unlimited LA.

