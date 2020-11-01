Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Master KG Beats Burna Boy, Rema To Win MTV EMA ‘Best African Act’

Today is the highly MTV EMA (Europe Music Awards) and a winner has been announced in one category.

For the ‘Beat African Act’ category, Master KG beat Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Rema to win the coveted award.

Sometime last month the MTV EMA organisers announced the official list of nominees. Two Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Mavin Records Rema made the list.

After weeks of voting, Master KG emerged winner in ‘Best African Act’ category. He is best known for his 2019 global hit song ‘Jerusalema‘ featuring Nomcebo Zikode. The music video on YouTube currently has over 200 million views.

A remix version of the song was done featuring Afrofusion star Burna Boy.

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Burna Boy

Rema

Master KG – Winner

Sheebah

Gaz Mawete

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa

Watch Master KG’s award acceptance speech below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHVvqBcA9ul/

