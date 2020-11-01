Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: A-Q – Intro-vert (Dir. By Imoh Umoren)
A-Q releases new visuals for Intro-vert off his 2020 critically acclaimed album God’s Engineering, the video Portrays A-Q as not just a rapper but as a Mogul in the music business, It was directed by revered film Maker Imoh Umoren (children of the mud, Herbert Macaulay) at a location in Lagos.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177