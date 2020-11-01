Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: A-Q – Intro-vert (Dir. By Imoh Umoren)
VIDEO: A-Q – Intro-vert (Dir. By Imoh Umoren)



alt

A-Q releases new visuals for Intro-vert off his 2020 critically acclaimed album God’s Engineering, the video Portrays A-Q as not just a rapper but as a Mogul in the music business, It was directed by revered film Maker Imoh Umoren (children of the mud, Herbert Macaulay) at a location in Lagos.”

[embedded content]
