Home | Showtime | Celebrities | COMPLETE LYRICS: Peruzzi – Isolova
VIDEO: A-Q – Intro-vert (Dir. By Imoh Umoren)
Peruzzi — Isolova

COMPLETE LYRICS: Peruzzi – Isolova



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Peruzzi – “Isolova Lyrics

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

LYRICS

ISOLOVA!

Volume in my ear, Volume in my ear
Lussh!
Aii

[Pre-Chorus]
Ah ehn, Ole!
Ehn Ole!
Ah ehn, Ole!
Ole le le le, Ole!
Ehn Ole!
Ah ehn, Ole!
Ah Ehn, Ole!
Ole Ole le le, Ole!

You wey dey chop anyhow, Ole!
Hafa you wan kill person, Ole!
Chop meat, chop this, chop that, Ole ooooh,
Ole le le le le, Ole!

You wey dey knack anything, Ole!
Hafa you wan wound person, Ole!
Knack, knack, knack, ole oooooh, Ole!
Ole le le le le, Ole!

Hands on your head, Old Soldier
Go go, Go lower
Ge ge, Game over
Iso what?, Isolova

Hands on your waist, Old Soldier
Go go, Go lower
Ge ge, Game over
Iso what?, Isolova

You don do Dremo, Ole!
You kan do Of Lay Lay, Ole!
Now you wan do OBO, Ole ooooh, Ole!
Ole oooooh, Ole!

Last time you go see Banky, Ole!
Chop and clean mouth with Hanky, Ole!
Baby, this hanky Pranky, Ole ooooh,
Ole ooooh, Ole!

Stubborn, Go Lower
Who you? Isolova
Stop am,
Who? Go Lower
How do you cope? Isolova

Guy wey thief my Jam, Ole!
He say ehm wan drop am, Ole!
That time you go see Van Damme, Ole oooh,
Ah Ole oooooh, Ole!

Shey you say you know Don Jazzy, Ole!
Say una meet for Embassy, Ole!
Ahh you wan Jonze their Daddy, Ole oooh, Ole!

You wey dey chop anyhow, Ole!
Hafa you wan kill person, Ole!
Chop meat, chop this, chop that, Ole! ooooh,
Ole le le le le, Ole!

You wey dey knack anything, Ole!
Hafa you wan wound person, Ole!
Knack, knack, knack, ole oooooh,
Ole le le le le, Ole!

Hands on your head, Old Soldier
Go go, Go lower
Ge ge, Game over
Iso what?, Isolova

Hands on your waist, Old Soldier
Go go, Go lower
Ge ge, Game over
Iso what?, Isolova

Stop am, Go Lower
Who you? Isolova
Stop am,
Who? Go Lower
How do you cope? Isolova

Peruzzi – “Isolova Lyrics

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177