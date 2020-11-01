Home | Showtime | Celebrities | COMPLETE LYRICS: Peruzzi – Isolova

Peruzzi – “Isolova Lyrics“

LYRICS

ISOLOVA!

Volume in my ear, Volume in my ear

Lussh!

Aii

[Pre-Chorus]

Ah ehn, Ole!

Ehn Ole!

Ah ehn, Ole!

Ole le le le, Ole!

Ehn Ole!

Ah ehn, Ole!

Ah Ehn, Ole!

Ole Ole le le, Ole!

You wey dey chop anyhow, Ole!

Hafa you wan kill person, Ole!

Chop meat, chop this, chop that, Ole ooooh,

Ole le le le le, Ole!

You wey dey knack anything, Ole!

Hafa you wan wound person, Ole!

Knack, knack, knack, ole oooooh, Ole!

Ole le le le le, Ole!

Hands on your head, Old Soldier

Go go, Go lower

Ge ge, Game over

Iso what?, Isolova

Hands on your waist, Old Soldier

Go go, Go lower

Ge ge, Game over

Iso what?, Isolova

You don do Dremo, Ole!

You kan do Of Lay Lay, Ole!

Now you wan do OBO, Ole ooooh, Ole!

Ole oooooh, Ole!

Last time you go see Banky, Ole!

Chop and clean mouth with Hanky, Ole!

Baby, this hanky Pranky, Ole ooooh,

Ole ooooh, Ole!

Stubborn, Go Lower

Who you? Isolova

Stop am,

Who? Go Lower

How do you cope? Isolova

Guy wey thief my Jam, Ole!

He say ehm wan drop am, Ole!

That time you go see Van Damme, Ole oooh,

Ah Ole oooooh, Ole!

Shey you say you know Don Jazzy, Ole!

Say una meet for Embassy, Ole!

Ahh you wan Jonze their Daddy, Ole oooh, Ole!

You wey dey chop anyhow, Ole!

Hafa you wan kill person, Ole!

Chop meat, chop this, chop that, Ole! ooooh,

Ole le le le le, Ole!

You wey dey knack anything, Ole!

Hafa you wan wound person, Ole!

Knack, knack, knack, ole oooooh,

Ole le le le le, Ole!

Hands on your head, Old Soldier

Go go, Go lower

Ge ge, Game over

Iso what?, Isolova

Hands on your waist, Old Soldier

Go go, Go lower

Ge ge, Game over

Iso what?, Isolova

Stop am, Go Lower

Who you? Isolova

Stop am,

Who? Go Lower

How do you cope? Isolova

