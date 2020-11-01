COMPLETE LYRICS: Peruzzi – Isolova
Peruzzi – “Isolova Lyrics“
ISOLOVA!
Volume in my ear, Volume in my ear
Lussh!
Aii
[Pre-Chorus]
Ah ehn, Ole!
Ehn Ole!
Ah ehn, Ole!
Ole le le le, Ole!
Ehn Ole!
Ah ehn, Ole!
Ah Ehn, Ole!
Ole Ole le le, Ole!
You wey dey chop anyhow, Ole!
Hafa you wan kill person, Ole!
Chop meat, chop this, chop that, Ole ooooh,
Ole le le le le, Ole!
You wey dey knack anything, Ole!
Hafa you wan wound person, Ole!
Knack, knack, knack, ole oooooh, Ole!
Ole le le le le, Ole!
Hands on your head, Old Soldier
Go go, Go lower
Ge ge, Game over
Iso what?, Isolova
Hands on your waist, Old Soldier
Go go, Go lower
Ge ge, Game over
Iso what?, Isolova
You don do Dremo, Ole!
You kan do Of Lay Lay, Ole!
Now you wan do OBO, Ole ooooh, Ole!
Ole oooooh, Ole!
Last time you go see Banky, Ole!
Chop and clean mouth with Hanky, Ole!
Baby, this hanky Pranky, Ole ooooh,
Ole ooooh, Ole!
Stubborn, Go Lower
Who you? Isolova
Stop am,
Who? Go Lower
How do you cope? Isolova
Guy wey thief my Jam, Ole!
He say ehm wan drop am, Ole!
That time you go see Van Damme, Ole oooh,
Ah Ole oooooh, Ole!
Shey you say you know Don Jazzy, Ole!
Say una meet for Embassy, Ole!
Ahh you wan Jonze their Daddy, Ole oooh, Ole!
You wey dey chop anyhow, Ole!
Hafa you wan kill person, Ole!
Chop meat, chop this, chop that, Ole! ooooh,
Ole le le le le, Ole!
You wey dey knack anything, Ole!
Hafa you wan wound person, Ole!
Knack, knack, knack, ole oooooh,
Ole le le le le, Ole!
Hands on your head, Old Soldier
Go go, Go lower
Ge ge, Game over
Iso what?, Isolova
Hands on your waist, Old Soldier
Go go, Go lower
Ge ge, Game over
Iso what?, Isolova
Stop am, Go Lower
Who you? Isolova
Stop am,
Who? Go Lower
How do you cope? Isolova
