Zlatan Blocked Me On WhatsApp & Instagram – DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy laments over her broken friendship with Zlatan after the later blocked her on Instagram and WhatsApp.

As usual DJ Cuppy took to Twitter to get some things off her chest and one thing that bugs her until now is why rapper and singer Zlatan decided to block her on social media.

Prior to now, both Cuppy and Zlatan made a song ‘Gelato‘ in 2019 and a few months later the friendship between them was broken.

Cuppy in her tweet revealed that the ‘Zanku’ crooner did not give reasons for blocking her on those social media platforms.

10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends ????????‍♀️ …AND “Gelato” was a hit! — Cuppy ???? (@cuppymusic) January 7, 2021