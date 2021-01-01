Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Yung6ix – Shole ft. Dammy Krane & Sinzu

Nigerian rapper Yung6ix premieres the official music video for his song ‘Shole‘.

The track is taken off his album ‘Trapfro’ which he released last year. The song features Dammy Krane and Sinzu.

‘Shole’ video was shot somewhere in America.

Watch Yung6ix – Shole ft. Dammy Krane & Sinzu below.

[embedded content]

