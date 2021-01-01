Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Wizkid – Ginger ft Burna Boy
VIDEO: Wizkid – Ginger ft Burna Boy



The Starboy Entertainment honcho Wizkid unveils the brand new music video for his song “Ginger” off the “Made in Lagos” album.

The song has Burna Boy as guest artist, and it is a favourite among fans. As promised Wizkid premieres the music video for fans who have been in high anticipation.

It was shot and directed by Meji Alabi.

