Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ladipoe – Rap Messiah
VIDEO: Wizkid – Ginger ft Burna Boy

Ladipoe – Rap Messiah



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 7 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Mavin Records rapper, Ladipoe, opens his account for the year with this new freestyle titled “Rap Messiah.”

The track is accompanied by a befitting visual directed Mavin Films.

Produced by 808 Melo.

Enjoy below.

Previous articleZlatan Blocked Me On WhatsApp & Instagram – DJ Cuppy
Next articleVIDEO: Wizkid – Ginger ft Burna Boy
alt

Journalist, Blogger and Content Manager. Connect with me on Twitter and Instagram - @djruffee

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 123