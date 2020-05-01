Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ladipoe – Rap Messiah
Ladipoe – Rap Messiah
Mavin Records rapper, Ladipoe, opens his account for the year with this new freestyle titled “Rap Messiah.”
The track is accompanied by a befitting visual directed Mavin Films.
Produced by 808 Melo.
Enjoy below.
