Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage – Speak To Me
Ladipoe – Rap Messiah

VIDEO: Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage – Speak To Me



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 15 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Watch the official video for Speak To Me by Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage from the EP, Off The Record, directed by Adasa Cookey.

Stream “Off The Record” EP.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]
Previous articleVIDEO: Wizkid – Ginger ft Burna Boy
alt

Journalist, Blogger and Content Manager. Connect with me on Twitter and Instagram - @djruffee

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155