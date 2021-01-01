Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage – Speak To Me
VIDEO: Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage – Speak To Me
- 15 hours 29 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Watch the official video for Speak To Me by Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage from the EP, Off The Record, directed by Adasa Cookey.
Stream “Off The Record” EP.
Enjoy below.
