Yaw Tog ft. Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur – Sore (Remix)

Yaw Tog - Sore (remix) ft. Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur

Yaw Tog teams up with Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur to unlock “Sore (Remix).”

Fast-rising Ghanaian music act, Yaw Tog, is putting his home country on a map and has decided to team up with a British rapper of Ghanaian descent, Stormzy, alongside fellow GH act, Kwesi Arthur for the remix of his track titled “Sore.”

The initial version of the track features O’Kenneth, City Boy, ReGGie, and Jay Bhad, and this time, he’s decided to take it up a notch with the new collaborative effort.

The track is off his soon to be released project titled “TIME.”

Enjoy below.

