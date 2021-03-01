Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ice Prince gives a sneak peek of his song KOLO featuring Oxlade

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince who’s been working on a single titled KOLO on which he features singer Oxlade, has shared a sneak peek of the music video for the song which is to be released on the 12th of March.

Ice Prince took to Instagram to share this earlier today the 10th of March 2021.

“KOLO – MARCH 11/21

AUDIO – 12am WAT 6pm ET

VIDEO- 5pm WAT 11am ET

ICE PRINCE ft @oxladeofficial ????????”

This might just be the resurgence Ice Prince so desperately needs, we hope this is the magic wand for his waning career.

