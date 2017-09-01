Cardi B becomes first female rapper to bag RIAA diamond certificate for a single
Cardi B has become the first female rapper to earn The RIAA’s diamond certificate for her 2017 debut single ‘Bodak Yellow‘.
What this simply means is that the single went Platinum ten times over, selling over 10 million copies in America.
The RIAA bestows a diamond award upon songs that have moved at least 10 million equivalent units, combining actual sales and equivalent units comprised of streams.
Since the inception of the diamond certification in 1999, only 45 songs have received the award and Cardi is the only female rapper in this number.
