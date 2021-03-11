Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Fireboy DML acquires new crib
Fireboy DML acquires new crib



  • 4 hours 18 minutes ago
alt

YBNL act and singer Fireboy DML celebrated the acquisition of a new house. The singer showed off the lovely house on his instagram with the caption:

“Beyond Blessed”

alt

Fireboy won every category he was nominated for at the just concluded Headies awards show, making him the biggest winner of the night.

Here’s a list of the awards He won recently

Album of the Year – “Apollo“

Best Pop album of the Year – “Apollo”

Best R&B Album – “Tears, laughter and goosebumps“

Best R&B single – “Tattoo“

Headies Revelation – Fireboy DML

