Fireboy DML acquires new crib
- 4 hours 18 minutes ago
YBNL act and singer Fireboy DML celebrated the acquisition of a new house. The singer showed off the lovely house on his instagram with the caption:
“Beyond Blessed”
Fireboy won every category he was nominated for at the just concluded Headies awards show, making him the biggest winner of the night.
Here’s a list of the awards He won recently
Album of the Year – “Apollo“
Best Pop album of the Year – “Apollo”
Best R&B Album – “Tears, laughter and goosebumps“
Best R&B single – “Tattoo“
Headies Revelation – Fireboy DML
