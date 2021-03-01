Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Chinko Ekun & Mohbad – Jafafa
Chinko Ekun & Mohbad – Jafafa
Tiger Music boss, Chinko Ekun comes through with an impressive collaborative joint titled “Jafafa” featuring Marlian Music act, Mohbad.
The track which serves as his debut comes after his 2020 end of the year track titled “Share Location.”
“Jafafa” was produced by Zaki Amujei.
