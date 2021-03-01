Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Chinko Ekun & Mohbad – Jafafa
Fireboy DML acquires new crib
Legendary Styles & Falz – Loose Guard (I See, I Saw) Remix

Chinko Ekun & Mohbad – Jafafa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Chinko Ekun - Jafafa ft Mohbad
Chinko Ekun - Jafafa ft Mohbad

Tiger Music boss, Chinko Ekun comes through with an impressive collaborative joint titled “Jafafa” featuring Marlian Music act, Mohbad.

The track which serves as his debut comes after his 2020 end of the year track titled “Share Location.”

“Jafafa” was produced by Zaki Amujei.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 211