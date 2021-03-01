Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Legendary Styles & Falz – Loose Guard (I See, I Saw) Remix
Legendary Styles & Falz – Loose Guard (I See, I Saw) Remix



Legendary Styles - Loose Guard (I See, I Saw) ft Falz
Legendary Styles - Loose Guard (I See, I Saw) ft Falz

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Legendary Styles comes through with a remix to his groundbreaking rap single “Loose Guard (I See, I Saw)” featuring Falz.

The original single made its way on social media and gained widespread acceptance from music lovers.

He’s decided to take it up a notch with this remix with one of Nigeria’s finest rappers, Falz.

The heavy rap tune was produced by Young Willis.

Enjoy below.

