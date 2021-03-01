Legendary Styles & Falz – Loose Guard (I See, I Saw) Remix
Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Legendary Styles comes through with a remix to his groundbreaking rap single “Loose Guard (I See, I Saw)” featuring Falz.
The original single made its way on social media and gained widespread acceptance from music lovers.
He’s decided to take it up a notch with this remix with one of Nigeria’s finest rappers, Falz.
The heavy rap tune was produced by Young Willis.
