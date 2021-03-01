Ice Prince – Kolo ft. Oxlade
- 5 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Highly rated Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, comes through with his highly anticipated collaborative track titled “Kolo” featuring raving Nigerian singer, Oxlade.
The new single comes after Ice Prince promised the new single on social media and serves as a follow up to his Tekno-assisted banger titled “Make Up Your Mind.”
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles