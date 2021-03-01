Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Ice Prince – Kolo ft. Oxlade
Ice Prince – Kolo ft. Oxlade



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 44 minutes ago
Highly rated Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, comes through with his highly anticipated collaborative track titled “Kolo” featuring raving Nigerian singer, Oxlade.

The new single comes after Ice Prince promised the new single on social media and serves as a follow up to his Tekno-assisted banger titled “Make Up Your Mind.”

Enjoy below.

