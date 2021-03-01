Tim Godfrey – Iyanu A Sele ft. Pastor E.A Adeboye & Tope Alabi
The cat is out of the bag! Tim Godfrey releases his brand new single, “Iyanu A Sele” featuring two of the more respected names in Nigerian gospel: Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and renowned gospel music minister, Tope Alabi.
“Iyanu A Sele” – a Yoruba phrase that means “miracles will happen” – is an uplifting song that preaches hope in spite of difficult circumstances.
It is the second single off Tim Godfrey’s forthcoming “Already Won” album, coming after his December release, “Battles”.
