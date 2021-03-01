Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Tim Godfrey – Iyanu A Sele ft. Pastor E.A Adeboye & Tope Alabi
Tim Godfrey – Iyanu A Sele ft. Pastor E.A Adeboye & Tope Alabi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 17 minutes ago
MUSIC FROM PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE, TOPE ALABI & TIM GODFREY
The cat is out of the bag! Tim Godfrey releases his brand new single, “Iyanu A Sele” featuring two of the more respected names in Nigerian gospel: Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and renowned gospel music minister, Tope Alabi.

“Iyanu A Sele” – a Yoruba phrase that means “miracles will happen” – is an uplifting song that preaches hope in spite of difficult circumstances.

It is the second single off Tim Godfrey’s forthcoming “Already Won” album, coming after his December release, “Battles”.

Enjoy.

STREAM “IYANU A SELE”

[embedded content]
Journalist, Blogger and Content Manager.

