Davido splashes 150,000,000 naira on Jewelry

Nigerian singer, Davido is surely living up to the 30 Billion tag 30 as He has reportedly spent a whopping $400,000 (N152,348000 ) on Jewelry.

The 1 milli crooner who is currently in the US, paid a visit to Johnny Dang, Texas’ most expensive jeweler where he bought new rings, chains, diamond teeth grills and a diamond encrusted hand sanitizer bottle.

Check out the splurge:

Davido can be overheard saying He’s basically the president of Nigeria, but the legitimate powers is His only impediment.

Talk about living like the true Omo Baba O’lowo.

