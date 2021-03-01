Davido splashes 150,000,000 naira on Jewelry
Nigerian singer, Davido is surely living up to the 30 Billion tag 30 as He has reportedly spent a whopping $400,000 (N152,348000 ) on Jewelry.
The 1 milli crooner who is currently in the US, paid a visit to Johnny Dang, Texas’ most expensive jeweler where he bought new rings, chains, diamond teeth grills and a diamond encrusted hand sanitizer bottle.
Check out the splurge:
Davido can be overheard saying He’s basically the president of Nigeria, but the legitimate powers is His only impediment.
Talk about living like the true Omo Baba O’lowo.
