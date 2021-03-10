“R.I.P MY BOSS, DAMN U WERE ALWAYS GOOD TO ME” Davido commiserates with the people of Cote d’Ivoire
Davido, on his social media has commiserated with the people of Ivory Coast over the death of their Defense Minister, Hamed Bakayoko who died from cancer on the 10th of March 2021.
Davido shared a screenshot of his chats with the late minister, the minister had asked Davido to call him. A call Davido rues not making. He further went ahead to share a photo of Him and Mr Bakayoko.
We extend our condolences to the people of Cote d’Ivoire.
