Home | Showtime | Celebrities | “R.I.P MY BOSS, DAMN U WERE ALWAYS GOOD TO ME” Davido commiserates with the people of Cote d’Ivoire
Davido splashes 150,000,000 naira on Jewelry
Watch Bella Shmurda and Mohbad launch Rexxie’s new studio

“R.I.P MY BOSS, DAMN U WERE ALWAYS GOOD TO ME” Davido commiserates with the people of Cote d’Ivoire



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Davido, on his social media has commiserated with the people of Ivory Coast over the death of their Defense Minister, Hamed Bakayoko who died from cancer on the 10th of March 2021.

Davido shared a screenshot of his chats with the late minister, the minister had asked Davido to call him. A call Davido rues not making. He further went ahead to share a photo of Him and Mr Bakayoko.

alt
alt
alt

We extend our condolences to the people of Cote d’Ivoire.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 193