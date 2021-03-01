Watch Bella Shmurda and Mohbad launch Rexxie’s new studio
The man behind the hit song Ko por Ke, music producer Rexxie has opened a new music studio, Hit Lab. Rexxie posted a video on Instagram in which Bella Shmurda and Mohbad can be seen having a good time in the new studio.
The producer wrote:
“Last night! @iammohbad & @bella_shmurda came to make the first ever session and first HIT in the New @hitxlabng studio ! ????x????x????x???? #AFROPIANO #2021 #HitsOnly #pondits”
The Bella Shmurda and Mohbad collaboration with Rexxie is yet to be released.
Congrats to Rexxie.
