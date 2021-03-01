Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Watch Bella Shmurda and Mohbad launch Rexxie’s new studio
Watch Bella Shmurda and Mohbad launch Rexxie’s new studio



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  10 hours 57 minutes ago
alt

The man behind the hit song Ko por Ke, music producer Rexxie has opened a new music studio, Hit Lab. Rexxie posted a video on Instagram in which Bella Shmurda and Mohbad can be seen having a good time in the new studio.

The producer wrote:

“Last night! @iammohbad & @bella_shmurda came to make the first ever session and first HIT in the New @hitxlabng studio ! ????x????x????x???? #AFROPIANO #2021 #HitsOnly #pondits”

The Bella Shmurda and Mohbad collaboration with Rexxie is yet to be released.

Congrats to Rexxie.

