Watch Bella Shmurda and Mohbad launch Rexxie’s new studio

The man behind the hit song Ko por Ke, music producer Rexxie has opened a new music studio, Hit Lab. Rexxie posted a video on Instagram in which Bella Shmurda and Mohbad can be seen having a good time in the new studio.

The producer wrote:

“Last night! @iammohbad & @bella_shmurda came to make the first ever session and first HIT in the New @hitxlabng studio ! ????x????x????x???? #AFROPIANO #2021 #HitsOnly #pondits”

The Bella Shmurda and Mohbad collaboration with Rexxie is yet to be released.

Congrats to Rexxie.