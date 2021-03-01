Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ice Prince – Kolo ft. Oxlade

Nigerian rap icon ICE PRINCE teams up with OXLADE, one of afrobeats’ fastest rising stars, on the sultry, intoxicating single “Kolo.”

ICE PRINCE’s second single since signing with 300 Entertainment finds the “Oleku” rapper professing his devotion for a love interest who’s got him going kolo — crazy or mad, according to popular Nigerian slang.

OXLADE, fresh off a breakout 2020 with his acclaimed debut EP, Oxygene, brings a soaring falsetto to the Egar Boi-produced track, delivering an addictive earworm of a hook.

Director UAX’s video invites viewers deeper into this alluring world with its understated neon lighting and hypnotic dance movements.

[embedded content]

