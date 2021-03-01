Home | Showtime | Celebrities | STREAM ALBUM: Kelechi – Going Home

Kelechi - Going Home

“I’m 100% from Atlanta and I’m 100% Nigerian,” Kelechi says on stage before a comedic pause and a mischievous smile. So I’m 200 percent nigga.”

That’s the best way to explain who he is. He’s a lot of things. The rapper-singer-producer-engineer is at home as a

multihyphenate.

Kelechi is a first-generation American born to two Nigerian immigrants on Atlanta’s north side. Kelechi’s Quarter Life Crisis (Also the name of his debut album) began after dropping out of college to pursue music professionally, against his parents’ wishes for a more stable career choice.

His first buzzing single “WANT” won him a $50k grant towards an album and was his first taste of national attention.

The resulting project, Before the Quarter, was enough to put him on the list of new artists to watch and put him on the road with Chance the Rapper & Wale.

Kelechi followed up “Before The Quarter” with “Quarter Life Crisis”, an album featuring the RCA’s KeepCool signed songstress duo VanJess and fellow ATL northsider K CAMP.

The grassroots success of “Quarter Life Crisis” led to Kelechi being tapped to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl Festival in

Atlanta, cementing him an artists to be reckoned with on and off the net.

After joining Jidenna on the 85 to Africa Tour, Kelechi readies his newfound fanbase for his next pair of albums: “Going Home” & “285.”

