Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Rush
STREAM ALBUM: Kelechi – Going Home
VIDEO: Dunsin Oyekan – Your Goodness

VIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Rush



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Dangbana Republik unveils the brand new music video for “Rush” by its lead star Bella Shmurda.

Before this official release of the music video, there were photos of semi-clad ladies on the video set which caused a stir on social media. Some folks tipped NBC to ban the video immediately on release.

Without minding Bella Shmurda was released the clip even with heavy critism.

Watch Bella Shmurda – “Rush” below.

[embedded content]
Previous articleVIDEO: Dunsin Oyekan – Your Goodness
alt

Blogger || Web Developer Twitter: @ginjardev

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 183