VIDEO: Bella Shmurda – Rush
- 7 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Dangbana Republik unveils the brand new music video for “Rush” by its lead star Bella Shmurda.
Before this official release of the music video, there were photos of semi-clad ladies on the video set which caused a stir on social media. Some folks tipped NBC to ban the video immediately on release.
Without minding Bella Shmurda was released the clip even with heavy critism.
Watch Bella Shmurda – “Rush” below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles