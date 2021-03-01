VIDEO: Dunsin Oyekan – Your Goodness
Nigerian gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, comes through with a live performance video for his track titled “Your Goodness.”
The track is off his 16-track album which features the viral prayer cliche making the rounds “What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist.”
“The Gospel of the Kingdom” is a follow up to his previously released projects titled “The Kingdom” and “Code Red.”
According to Dunsin, “Beholding with unveiled face, we are being changed into the same image, FROM GLORY TO GLORY! YES YOUR GOODNESS LOOKS GOOD ON US!!!”
