VIDEO: Blaq Jerzee x Mr Eazi x Harmonize – Falling For U
- 9 hours 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Multi-talented Nigerian music act, Blaq Jerzee shares a brand new collaborative effort titled “Falling For U” featuring Mr Eazi and Harmonize.
The track is accompanied by a befitting visual and serves as a follow up to his previously released singles including “One Leg Up” featuring Tekno and “Arizona” featuring Wizkid.
Enjoy below.
STREAM ON DSPs
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles