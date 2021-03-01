Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Blaq Jerzee x Mr Eazi x Harmonize – Falling For U
VIDEO: Blaq Jerzee x Mr Eazi x Harmonize – Falling For U



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 56 minutes ago
Multi-talented Nigerian music act, Blaq Jerzee shares a brand new collaborative effort titled “Falling For U” featuring Mr Eazi and Harmonize.

The track is accompanied by a befitting visual and serves as a follow up to his previously released singles including “One Leg Up” featuring Tekno and “Arizona” featuring Wizkid.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]
Journalist, Blogger and Content Manager. Connect with me on Twitter and Instagram - @djruffee

