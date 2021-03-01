Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Di’Ja – My Baby
Di'Ja – My Baby
Mavin Records singer, Di’Ja shares her debut single for the year 2021 titled “My Baby.”
The new single comes after she successfully released her EP in December 2020 titled “Aphropop Vol. 1.”
“My Baby” was produced by Tklex.
Enjoy below.
