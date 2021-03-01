Home | Showtime | Celebrities | “Who dey breathe?” Davido asks while hanging out with Drake

Nigerian music superstar, Davido and American rapper, Drake have been spotted hanging out in Houston. The duo in the video were heard making a fuss out of Davido’s popular slang “E choke” while Davido repeatedly asks “who dey breathe?”.

We think Davido asking “who dey breathe?” might just be the singer flossing about a probable new collaboration, which we would totally love.

“E choke” is a slang Davido likes to use which could mean something’s a big deal, or massive depending on the context of use.

Although there is an old interview video clip of Davido, in which he seemed to not care about international collaborations but would be open to working with Drake.

However, we saw Davido feature international acts like Lil Baby, Nas, Nicki Minaj on his most recent A Better time album, so we like to think he’s had a change of mind as regards foreign collabos.

Whatever Davido and Drake have lined up, Time shall tell!

