VIDEO: Prettyboy D-O – Police n Teef



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 34 minutes ago
alt

Prettyboy D-O comes through with the official music video for his Higo-produced track titled “Police n Teef.”

The video for this feel good track was directed by UAXStudio.

Check on the track below and enjoy the visual.

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

