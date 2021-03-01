Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Prettyboy D-O – Police n Teef
VIDEO: Prettyboy D-O – Police n Teef
- 4 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Prettyboy D-O comes through with the official music video for his Higo-produced track titled “Police n Teef.”
The video for this feel good track was directed by UAXStudio.
Check on the track below and enjoy the visual.
