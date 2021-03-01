Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Zlatan – Lagos Anthem (Remix) ft. Oberz, Frescool, Oladips, Kabex, Trod

Nigerian superstar music act, Zlatan, comes through with the official music video for the remix to his 2020 banging single titled “Lagos Anthem.”

The remix was produced P.Prime and features Oladips, Kabex, Oberz, Frescool and Trod.

The video was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

