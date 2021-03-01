Teni Stuns in New Pictures Ahead of Album Release
- 6 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer, TENI the ENTERTAINER releases refreshingly new pictures ahead of the release of her highly anticipated debut album ‘WONDALAND’, which was crafted over two years ago, across six cities.
Depicting her Wondaland album theme of love and a rollercoaster of emotions, TENI the ENTERTAINER goes all out to capture the essence of this project in vivacious pictures where her bubbly personality shines through, reflecting the best versions of herself.
Influenced by everyone from King Wasiu Ayinde and King Sunny Ade to Dolly Parton, the social media sensation is known for mixing an array of genres into her music, including Afrobeats, pop, R&B, and more.
March 19, 2021, is a date that brims with suspense and excitement as TENI the ENTERTAINER is set to take us on a magical journey with her debut album, to her world of wonder where dreams do come true; and those who know her say that she is truly the WONDALAND.
|SEE PICTURES OF TENI BELOW.
Find out more about TENI THE ENTERTAINER here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles