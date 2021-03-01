Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Mz Kiss ft. Niniola – Scopa Tu Mana
After a little break in transmission, Mz Kiss is back harder with a banger titled “Scopa Tu Mana” featuring another industry heavyweight Niniola.

On Scopa Tu Mánà, Mz Kiss bounced on the beat with Yoruba blended with pidgin hip hop, while Niniola brought in a sweet rhythmic flavour to complement Mz Kiss

A jam and a half. Prod. Kukbeat.

