Mz Kiss ft. Niniola – Scopa Tu Mana
- 6 hours 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
After a little break in transmission, Mz Kiss is back harder with a banger titled “Scopa Tu Mana” featuring another industry heavyweight Niniola.
On Scopa Tu Mánà, Mz Kiss bounced on the beat with Yoruba blended with pidgin hip hop, while Niniola brought in a sweet rhythmic flavour to complement Mz Kiss.
A jam and a half. Prod. Kukbeat.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles